GOP Gubernatorial Candidates to Attend Forum in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The Republican candidates running for Minnesota Governor will be in town Wednesday night.

The Governor's Forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Tuscan Center in Midtown Square in St. Cloud.

Jeff Johnson, Keith Downey, Mary Guiliani-Stevens, and Phil Parrish have all confirmed that they will be there. Tim Pawlenty has also been invited to the event.

It will showcase the candidates' viewpoints on local and statewide issues.

It is free and open to everyone.