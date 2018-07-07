Goats Used to Combat Invasive Plant Species

ST. PAUL (AP) — Businesses in Minnesota and Wisconsin are using flocks of goats to combat invasive plant species.

A goat services listing website run by Allysse and Dan Sorenson of Wisconsin lists five goats-for-hire businesses in Minnesota and central Wisconsin.

The Sorensons manage 115 goats to combat invasive plant species with the animal's appetite rather than with chemicals or machinery. The couple established their business in 2015 after seeing a similar concept in Sweden.