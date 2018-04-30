Gloriann M. Senart, 81, Avon

January 29, 1937 - April 29, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Gloriann M. Senart, age 81, of Avon who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gregory Miller OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.

Gloriann was born January 29, 1937 to Rudolph and Catherine (Kalla) Buttweiler. She married Ernest “Ernie” Senart on October 3, 1955 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Avon. Gloriann worked as a machinist at Columbia Gear for over 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of Christian Mother’s and St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Gloriann enjoyed gambling and annual trips to Las Vegas; collecting dolls, glass baskets, and elephants. She also enjoyed flower gardening, being social with friends and neighbors, and gathering as a family at the cabin on Upper Spunk Lake. Glorriann will be remembered as dedicated caregiver to her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Gloriann is survived by her children, Judy (Mike) Suchy of Avon, Kevin (Julie Mohs) of St. Joseph, Karen (Eraine) Bieniek of Holdingford; grandchildren, Jeff (Sarah) Suchy, Melissa (Jason) Stiles; great granddaughters, Macy Suchy, Kenzie Suchy, Abigail Stiles; siblings, Donna Birosh and Rudy “Jr.” (Sherry) Buttweiler both of Minneapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ernie.