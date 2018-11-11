Gloria Rudolph, 80, Rice

September 5, 1938 - November 8, 2018

Gloria Rudolph 80 year old resident of Rice died Thursday, November 8 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice with Father Tom Becker officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 12 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday all visitation times will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. A Parish Prayer will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday evening at the church.

Gloria Jane (Litchy) Rudolph was born September 5, 1938 in St. Wendel to the late Conrad and Irene (Betker) Litchy. She attended country school in Brockway Township. Gloria graduated from Holdingford High School with the class of 1956. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Rudolph on September 16, 1957 in St. Wendel. Throughout her life, Gloria worked for the following businesses: Fingerhut, Tri-Capp, Kraft Foods and Kaeter Trucking. She treasured her time spent as a home maker raising the couple’s five children. Gloria was a fabulous cook she always made sure there was plenty for everyone. She enjoyed painting, crafts, playing solitaire, visiting and socializing with friends and family, trips to the casino, traveling and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Rice and a former member of St. Columbkile Church in St. Wendell.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Rudolph of Rice; children, Debra (Randy) Kaeter of Foreston, Mary (James) Wunderlich of Avon, Joseph (Marie) Rudolph of Sartell, Michael Rudolph of Burnsville, David (Tammy) Rudolph of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Jenny Mrosla, Jason Kaeter, Jean Rosenburger, Jessica Kaeter, Troy Wunderlich, Nicole Kim, Abby Wunderlich, Brad Rudolph, Megan Peterson, Holly Sparks, Kyle Rudolph; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan (Roger) Benkowski of Avon, Shirley Skroch of Upsala, Melvin (Jeanie) Litchy of St. Joseph, Diane (Leroy)( Langner of Holdingford, Allen (Yvonne) Litchy of Avon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Irene Litchy and brother in law, Delmar Skroch.