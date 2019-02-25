Gloria R. Varner, 86, Princeton

November 27, 1932 - February 22, 2019

Gloria R. Varner passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 22, 2019, in Princeton, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, North Campus in Princeton, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A private burial will be at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Buffalo.

Gloria Rose (Steffens) Varner was born on November 27, 1932, in St. Michael. She graduated from Buffalo High School in 1952. Gloria was united in marriage to Clifford John Varner on November 26, 1953. They made their home in Buffalo and retired to Florida in 1999. Gloria was a feisty little German lady and was known for her baking, particularly peanut butter cookies, strawberry rhubarb pie, and war cake. She always planted a huge garden with flowers and vegetables which she would can to be sure nothing was ever wasted. Gloria was a very faithful Catholic and involved at her church in addition to the Meals On Wheels program. She was active in the Daughters of Isabella and the VFW Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler until she was 84. Gloria was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and friend to many.

Gloria is survived by and will be deeply missed by her children, Cal (Deb) Varner of Big Lake, Carl (Tracye) Varner of Norfolk, VA, Connie (Brian Hensley) Varner of Princeton, and Colleen (Rick Best) Varner of Princeton; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cliff, in 2006; in-laws, Jacob and Esther; and seven siblings.