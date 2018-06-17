Gloria M. Binnie, 90, St. Cloud

December 18, 1927 – June 13, 2018

Gloria Mae Binnie, age 90, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living in Inver Grove Heights, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 18, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gloria was born December 18, 1927 in St. Cloud, MN to Edward and Bernice (Beach) Strong. She married Robert H. Binnie on June 20, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN. Together Gloria and Bob owned and operated Binnie’s Flower Shop and Nursery Center. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her children, Sherry (Jim) Wood of Eagan, MN; Doug (Jane) Binnie of Westminster, CO; Bruce Binnie of St. James City, FL; Kurt (Anita) Binnie of St. Cloud, MN; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Fernando) Rosales, Betsy (Erik) Dantoft, Scott (Melissa) Wood, Morgan (Aaron) Haack, Courtney (Tim) Swanson, Colin (Angela Scaturro) Binnie, Chase (Samantha) Binnie, Kinsey (Nick Terhaar) Binnie, and fourteen great grandchildren, Johan Rosales, Ivan Rosales, Cecilia Rosales, Marta Rosales, Josephine Dantoft, Leif Dantoft, Silas Dantoft, Madeline Wood, Elliana Wood, Allis Wood, Emery Mergen, Hazel Terhaar, Kashton Terhaar, Leland Binnie.