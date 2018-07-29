Gloria J. Jones, 75, St. Cloud

August 14, 1942 - July 27, 2018

Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Gloria J. Jones, age 75, of St. Cloud. Gloria passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2018 with family at her side after a three year battle with a cancerous brain tumor. Entombment will take place in the parish mausoleum. Visitation will begin after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Gloria was born August 14, 1942 in Royalton, MN to Anthony and Mary (Buersken) Zwack. She married Donald P. Jones on September 1, 1962 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She worked in retail and for District 742, most of her married life. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, St. Ann’s Christian Women, Fairhaven Busybee Homemakers and a card club member for the past 30 plus years.

Gloria is survived be her husband Donald, sons Paul (Amii) of Hutchinson, Jeffrey (Tania) of St. Joseph and daughter Patricia (Brian) Mackinac of Little Falls, eight grandchildren Zachary (Ashley), Colin, Kisandrea, Lauren (Colten), Anthony, Amanda (Jimmy), Ian and Adrienne, five great grandchildren Ellie, Connor, Ainsley, Zander and Hunter, and brother Robert (Shirley) Zwack of St. Michael.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, brother Herbert and sister Renee Kuschel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to CentraCare Home Hospice for the love, compassion and care they’ve shown us over the past two years.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Home Hospice.