Gloria C. Enger, 87, St. Cloud

September 22, 1931 - February 3, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Chapel, St. Benedict’s Monastery in St. Joseph for Gloria C. Enger, age 87, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her home. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Gloria was born on September 22, 1931 to John and Alma (Ruhle) Schleper in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in St. Cloud and later moved to the family farm in the 1940s. She attended St. Cloud Cathedral High School and later graduated from St. Benedict’s College. She was united in marriage to Wallace E. Enger on November 27, 1954 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, a lifetime member and former judge of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Minnesota Quarter Horse Association, where she served as secretary for over 50 years.

Gloria is survived by her children, Susan (Bill Siler) Enger, of Memphis, TN, Anne Anderman, of St. Cloud, Joyce Enger, of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tony Anderman, of St. Cloud and Emily (Jesse) Greenlee, of Sartell; one great-granddaughter on the way and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wallace on June 3, 2005; and two brothers.