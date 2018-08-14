Glenda G. Franck, 83, Waite Park

November 22, 1934 - August 14, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Glenda G. Franck, age 83, of Waite Park who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Jeff Sackett will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Glenda was born on November 22, 1934 to Herbert and Lucille (Schmitz) Ische in Benton Township, Carver County. She married Stanley Franck on June 6, 1954 at St. John’s Church in Bongard. Glenda was the secretary for Church of Peace in Norwood for over 20 years. She helped clean, organize events and showed an unwavering dedication to her church community. Glenda and Stanley lived in Norwood, Pine River, Sartell and most recently made their home in Waite Park. She was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell. Glenda truly lived a life of service to others. She was a talented seamstress, making clothing for her daughter and enjoyed cooking. Glenda made the best potato pancakes. She liked playing cards, marbles and was a great listener. Glenda was kind, caring, generous and a woman of strong faith.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Stanley of Waite Park; children, Gail (Lynn) Keraus of Garner, IA, Kirk (Amy) of Belle Plaine, Kent (Sharon) of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sisters, Gladys Johnson of Mounds View and Deanna (Bob) Groenke of St. Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Schmitz.