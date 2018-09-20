Glen Middendorf, 53, Long Prairie

June 7, 1964 - September 19, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Glen Middendorf who died Wednesday in an ATV accident on his farm. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Monday and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday all at the church in Long Prairie. St. Mary of Mount Carmel Christian Women will pray the rosary at 3:45 pm on Monday evening at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Glen was born June 7, 1964 in Melrose to Joseph L. & Luella (Leukam) Middendorf. He grew up in Melrose and Sauk Centre and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1983. After graduating he moved to Long Prairie and started farming. He married Denise Berscheit on October 26, 1985 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. He is a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. Glen enjoyed farming with his three sons. He loved spending time with his granddaughter Zoey. Having her out in the barn was always special times with grandpa. In his off time he enjoyed fishing and tractor pulls and local county fairs.

Survivors include his wife Denise of Long Prairie; sons, Nathan (Samantha Massmann) of Long Prairie; Daniel (Felicia) of Long Prairie; Matthew of Long Prairie; granddaughter, Zoey, parents, Joseph & Luella of Sauk Centre; sisters, Barb (Mark) Massmann of Long Prairie; Lisa (Steve) Goerdt of Melrose; brothers, Ron (Cindy) of Melrose; Paul (Bonnie) of Long Prairie; Kurt (Amy) of Long Prairie; Keith (Jennifer) of Sauk Centre; Jeff of Sauk Centre; mother in law, Dorreen Berscheit of Long Prairie and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 infant children, father in law, Gordon Berscheit, sister in law, Janice Reinbold, nephew, Dustin Middendorf.