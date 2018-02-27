Gladys JoAnn Hoff, 82, Foley

May 30, 1935 - February 27, 2018

Gladys JoAnn Hoff, age 82 of Foley, passed away on February 27, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Memorial services celebrating the life of Gladys will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Glendorado Lutheran Church. Rev. Barbara Peterson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Gladys was born on May 30, 1935 to Callie and Anna (Narum) Orton in Baker, Montana. When Gladys was 6 years old the family moved to a farm near Estes Brook. They later moved to the Glendorado area where she attended country school District 159, and then Foley High School.

Gladys worked at a number of places, starting as a nurse's aide at the St. Cloud Hospital, Fingerhut, Tell-X Hearing Aid Company, and then retiring from Henry's Catering and Event Center.

Gladys married Burt Hoff at Glendorado Lutheran Church on August 20th, 1955. Together they enjoyed music especially country western and polka, and loved to dance the night away. They started their life together on the "Hoff Century Farm" where they lived their entire married life. They were blessed with two children, Sharon and LeRoy. Gladys was a long time member of Glendorado Lutheran Church and was part of the Ladies Aide. She was also a member of the Glendorado VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Gladys was a true farmer's wife, she loved to cook, bake and care for her family. There was always a welcoming cup of coffee and baked goods to share with friends. It was common during the week to have a good cup of coffee and a cigarette with her dear friends Evelyn, Dorie, and Nellie, just to catch up on what was going on. Gladys loved to crochet, garage sale, and loved their dog, Remi.

Gladys had many passions in her life...but she was first a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend before anything else. Her first passion was her family and she took great pride in their accomplishments. She attended many school events, birthday parties and social events for them and with them. Memorials are preferred in-lieu of flowers.

Gladys is survived by her husband Burt; daughter, Sharon (David) Henry, son, LeRoy; three grandsons: Brandon, Ryan (Ashley), and Kyle; one great-granddaughter, Mikayla; three great-grandsons: William, Mason, and Owen. She is also survived by brothers: Elwood, Richard (Bev), Gary (Pat); sister, Diane Jenson; sister-in-law, Janet; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie.

May God bless you as he has blessed us knowing we will all be together again.