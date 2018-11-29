Gladys “Elaine” Erickson, 87, Becker

May 10, 1931 - November 29, 2018

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake for Gladys “Elaine” Erickson, age 87, who passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at her residence. Pastor Steve Johnston will officiate and burial will be at South Santiago Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake and also one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. A time of sharing will be at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Elaine was born May 10, 1931 to Thoulow and Doris (Hohlen) Gilyard in Palmer Township. She married Ernest Erickson on October 15, 1949 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake. They raised their ten children together on a farm in Becker. She worked at the Monticello Hospital, participated on the Kragero School Board and was a hard worker on the farm, which made her an ideal 4-H leader. Elaine was an active member at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Riverside Alliance Church and Snake River Free Mission Church. She took part in ladies aid, altar guild and was a South Santiago Church Council Member. Faith was important to Elaine, she was a prayer warrior, was active in bible studies, and always appreciated God’s beauty. Elaine enjoyed gardening, flowers and birds. Her heart of gold, hospitality and generosity were above and beyond. She loved having coffee, making bread, donuts, and jelly. Elaine enjoyed road trips, traveling and would search to find a good bargain or garage sale. She was a savvy 500 card player and played numerous games of Dominos with her grandchildren. Elaine will be greatly missed for her kindness and compassion by all who knew her.

Elaine is survived by her children, Judy (Ingvar) Larsén of Becker, Karen (Larry) Sakry of Sauk Rapids, Roger (Sandy) of Becker, Gloria (Mike) Palmer of Staples, Russell of Becker, Stephen (Linda) of Becker, Ruth (Bill) Chavez of Becker, Mary (Mike) Nehring of Paynesville, Terri (Brian) Hughes of Becker; brother, Ronald (Lavonne) Gilyard of Palmer; brother-in-law, Wally (Betty) Erickson of Merrifield; grandchildren, Karl, Kristina, Kristofer, Konnie, Matthew, Mark, David, Kristi, Melissa, Kate, Abby, Anne, Alex, Kelsey, Lillie; 21 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest; son, Alan; sister, Verna Wipper; step-father, Oscar Larson; daughter-in-law, Linda; brothers-in-law, Glen Wipper and Herbert Erickson.