May 22, 1921 - November 25, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on November 30, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Long Prairie, MN for Gladys Hoglund who died Sunday, November 25, 2018 at CentraCare Nursing Home in Long Prairie. Pastors Allen Travaille and Matt Stacey will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and services will start at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon at the church. Burial will be at 1:30 PM at the Reynolds Baptist Cemetery in Reynolds Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Gladys Anderson was born May 22, 1921 to Annie (Norberg) and Louis Anderson at their home in Middle River MN. At 17 she went to complete high school at the University of Minnesota Agricultural School. It was here that, in 1939, she met Alfred Hoglund. Shortly after their meeting, he went to fight in WWII and Gladys went to work as a secretary at Standard Oil in Fargo. While on furlough, in 1943, the couple were engaged.

Gladys and Alfred were married in 1944. They made their home in the Twin Cities for two years prior to moving to Little Sauk Township where they lived and worked their farm together for 60 years. Al passed away in 2001. In 2006 Gladys moved to Long Prairie.

Gladys’s faith was important to her. She was active in the Reynolds Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. In her younger years, Gladys enjoyed working as a counselor at Trout Lake Bible Camp. She worked hard, always doing what needed to be done, whether that be the farm chores or cooking delicious meals for a crowd; canning fruit and vegetables or baking. Leisure time was spent fishing, reading, knitting or completing puzzles. Gladys was known to be always ready with cookies and coffee. She loved to visit with her many dear friends and loving family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gladys is survived by her sisters Eva (Bob) Carriere, Becker, Carol (Chuck) Devries Chanhassen, Lois (Duane) Munson, Roseville and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred, sisters Rachel (Sid) Johnson, Alice (Paul) Blomquist and Judy (Brian) Bradley; Brothers Howard (Grace) Anderson and Norman (Irene) Anderson.