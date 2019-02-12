Give Your Daughter “Unicorn” Roses For Valentines Day

A SPECIAL VALENTINE'S DAY FOR HER

So...You want Valentine's Day to be special for your daughter. What about Unicorn roses? I've never seen them, but they DO exist! What could be more magical that Unicorn flowers?!

Just ask your florist for a Unicorn Bouquet....they should know what you're talking about. You may need to ask soon; as you only have a couple days to get your order in.

Thinkstock

FLOWERS ARE ALWAYS A WINNER FOR ANYONE

In general, everyone has their favorite kind of flower. I love Star Gazer Lilies...beautiful...big...bright happy flowers....You may love roses. Find out her favorite kind of flower; and send a bouquet; but don't forget; spending some quality time with your Valentine doing something special is always the best way to spend your day with someone you love.

Thinkstock

PETE'S FAVORITE FLOWERS

Pete loves getting flowers! Who knew! I asked him what his favorite flower was and he said Gerber Daisies....He loves all the bright springy colors! Who knew Pete loved his flowers?!