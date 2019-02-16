Girls Night Out: Don’t Miss “Superstar Women Of Country”

SUPERSTAR WOMEN OF COUNTRY

Do you like Dolly Parton? Tammy Wynette? Reba? You are in for a great show at Pioneer Place in St. Cloud. The Superstar Women of Country show will be at 7:30 pm on Saturday, February 23rd.

I've been to so many great shows and performed on that stage, and it just keeps getting better and better. You can start your evening in the Veranda Lounge with your favorite glass of wine, and sit by the fire. Then head on in to the theater for a great show.

TICKETS

If you would like to get tickets, simply click HERE now. You should be able to choose your seats. My favorite seats are in the front of the house. You feel like you're right up on that stage with the performers. Every seat is a good seat.