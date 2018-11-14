Girls Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday

The River Lakes Stars beat Morris/Benson Area 13-0 Tuesday night in Richmond. The game was the first of the season for both teams.

Brooke Lemke scored a pair of goals to start the scoring for River Lakes, with Tyra Johnson and Aubrey Griffin adding goals to give the Stars a 4-0 lead after one period.

Griffin struck again to start the second period scoring, followed by goals from McKenzie Cremers and Shelby Gately to make the score 7-0. Griffin's fourth of the game made it an eight-goal advantage, and Paige Blattner's even strength goal made it 9-0 after two periods.

Jordyn Bebus notched a pair of third period goals, with Abby Bullard and Brianna Deming capping the scoring.

ELSEWHERE:

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm N' Sabres tied Rogers 1-1 in their season debut. Brooke Walters scored the only goal of the game for SSR, assisted by Anna Orth and Morgan Cromwell.