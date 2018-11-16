Girls Hockey Scoreboard- Thursday, November 15th

The Rogers Royals defeated River Lakes 4-1 Thursday night in Rogers. The Stars are now 1-1 on the season after the loss.

RL trailed 1-0 after one period, but tied the game on an McKenzie Cremers goal at 2:27 of the second. However the Royals would score two more goals before the end of the second period and add an insurance goal in the third to secure the win.

Rogers outshot River Lakes, who will play against Buffalo Saturday afternoon, 40-14.

Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bison topped the St. Cloud Icebreakers 3-1 Thursday night. Jordann Swingle was the lone goal-scorer for St. Cloud, who falls to 0-2 on the season with the loss.