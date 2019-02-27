Girls Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 26th
The Sartell Sabre girls basketball team upset Detroit Lakes 67-60 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 8AAA playoffs. The #5 seeded Sabres will play against top-seeded Alexandria Saturday in Moorhead.
Gretta Mahowald led the Sabres with 17 points, while Emily Driste added 15 for Sartell in the win.
ELSEWHERE:
8AAA
#3 Bemidji 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 58
5AAA
#2 Becker 83, #7 Rocori 23
#4 Apollo 62, #5 Monticello 40
8AAAA
STMA 83, Tech 16