Girls Basketball Schedule – Tuesday, February 26th

Photo Credit: (Dave Overlund AM 1390 Granite City Sports)

The section playoffs get underway Tuesday for five metro-area teams. The Apollo Eagles will host the Monticello Magic in the opening round of the Section 5AAA playoffs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles edged Monticello for the #4 seed, and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, with a 16-10 record, while the Magic check in at 13-13.

ELSEWHERE: 

Section 8AAA
#5 Sartell @ #4 Detroit Lakes 7 PM
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #3 Bemidji 6 PM

Section 5AAA
#7 Rocori @ #2 Becker 7:30 PM

Section 8AAAA
#8 Tech @ #1 STMA 7 PM

Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top