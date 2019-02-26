Girls Basketball Schedule – Tuesday, February 26th

The section playoffs get underway Tuesday for five metro-area teams. The Apollo Eagles will host the Monticello Magic in the opening round of the Section 5AAA playoffs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles edged Monticello for the #4 seed, and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, with a 16-10 record, while the Magic check in at 13-13.

ELSEWHERE:

Section 8AAA

#5 Sartell @ #4 Detroit Lakes 7 PM

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #3 Bemidji 6 PM

Section 5AAA

#7 Rocori @ #2 Becker 7:30 PM

Section 8AAAA

#8 Tech @ #1 STMA 7 PM