Gifts That Give Back: Walking Sticks from the Lake Wobegon Trail

AVON - If you're looking for a Christmas gift with central Minnesota ties, the "Stickman" might have what you want. Cliff Borgerding of Avon has been making walking sticks, canes, and other wood products for over 10 years now.

He says he collects all of the wood for his projects during his walks along the Lake Wobegon Trail.

Either on the trail or near the trail. What I do is work with dead wood. You just never know what you're going to find.

The Lake Wobegon Trail walking stick includes mile markers, towns, lakes, rivers and historical information found along the trail.

photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

The best part is a portion of money from the sales goes to the Lake Wobegon Trail Association.

Prices start at $10 for letter openers and $35 for a walking stick.

For more information, contact Borgerding at 320-293-9364 or stickmancliff@gmail.com.