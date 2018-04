EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ Pat Shurmur is the new head coach of the New York Giants after two seasons as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator.

He inherits a team that went 3-13 under Ben McAdoo and interim coach Steve

Spagnuolo last season, one year after making the playoffs.

Shurmur returns to the head coaching ranks for the first time since leading the Cleveland Browns in 2011-12.