Get Your Iphone Batteries in 2018 Before Price increase in 2019

GET YOUR BATTERIES REPLACED BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR

So you have an iPhone. It's really seemed to slow down over the last year. Yes...maybe it's old, according to technology, but I replaced the battery on my iPhone for about $40 including the labor a month ago; and it was good as new.

Here's the bad news. If you wait to get your battery changed to 2019, you may have to pay a much higher price for it. Pretty much you can get it replaced this year for only $29(not including labor costs). That price will be ending with the close of 2018.

THE BIG JUMP

Iphone models 6 through 8 including the pluses, will jump from $29 to $49. The iPhone X will jump to $69 instead of $29. YES! Replace your batteries before the clock strikes midnight on December 31st.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR BATTERY HEALTH

If you don't know if you're battery needs to be replaced, you can check it by following these instructions.

Go to Settings

Battery

Battery Health

My Iphone is always set to tell me how much life my battery has at any given time, up in the upper right hand corner. If I hadn't of dropped my Iphone in the toilet a week later, this totally would have kept me going for at least another year.