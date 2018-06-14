Get Ready for Three Days of Spunktacular Fun in Avon
AVON -- Avon's Spunktacular Days are here again, from Friday through Sunday there are tons of fun-filled events for everyone to enjoy.
The Friday festivities include live music from the band Whiskey Plates, a car show and bingo. Saturday features 5K and 1K run/walk at Middle Spunk Beach, that starts at 8:00 a.m. You'll be able to enjoy a craft fair, a parade at 7:00 p.m. then fireworks at dusk.
Sunday wraps up the fun with the Little Crow Ski Show at 1:00 p.m. For a full list of events and times, check out the flyer here.