Get Ready for Three Days of Spunktacular Fun in Avon

AVON -- Avon's Spunktacular Days are here again, from Friday through Sunday there are tons of fun-filled events for everyone to enjoy.

The Friday festivities include live music from the band Whiskey Plates, a car show and bingo. Saturday features 5K and 1K run/walk at Middle Spunk Beach, that starts at 8:00 a.m. You'll be able to enjoy a craft fair, a parade at 7:00 p.m. then fireworks at dusk.