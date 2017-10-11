Get Lost Mom and Dad! Amazon Lets Teens Shop On Their Own

NEW YORK (AP) - Remember when your parents first let you shop at the mall by yourself? Amazon is trying to replicate that feeling for the digital generation.

The online retail giant said Wednesday that teens can now shop on Amazon on their own, if their parents let them. Adults can add up to four teenagers to their Amazon account, giving youngsters between ages 13 and 17 their own login information to buy stuff from the Amazon app. Parents get notifications when something is bought, can set spending limits and cancel orders.

The move by the Seattle-based company comes at a rough time for teen clothing retailers. Some have filed for bankruptcy protection, including Aeropostale and Wet Seal.

Amazon.com Inc. said the new program is free, and parents don't need a Prime membership to use it.