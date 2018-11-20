Get a First Look at Sartell High School Remodel [GALLERY]

SARTELL -- We're now getting our first look at what the current Sartell High School will look like after it's remodeled into a middle school during the 2019-2020 school year.

The redesign is part of three major construction projects the district is taking part in over the next few years. The biggest one being the building of their new high school off Pine Cone Road, just north of their current high school.

The current high school will be turned into a middle school, then the current middle school will become an intermediate school. Assistant Superintendent Kay Nelson says the turnaround will only take a school year.

"So the current high school won't be a school for the 2019-2020 school year. That'll allow us to get in and do the remodel, then in 2020, all the remaining buildings will shift."

The district has budgeted $10.5-million for the remodel project. Nelson says they hope to enhance the student experience as they move through their K-12 education.

"Adolescence is kind of that unique point in life where you're pivoting between the social pieces as well as the academic pieces and finding out what you like and what you don't like."

The remodel is taking cues from the design of the new high school, such as blending common areas and learning spaces and secure entries, among other smaller ideas blended into the school.

The architect will also be trying to incorporate the nature that surrounds the current high school into the new middle school.

After the remodel, the current high school will hold grades 6-8, with the current middle school shifting to grades 3-5.