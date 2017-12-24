Gertie M. Thole, 98, St. Augusta

September 7, 1919 - December 22, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta for Gertie M. Thole, age 98 of St. Augusta who died Friday, December 22, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jose Edayadiyil will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4-8PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Augusta. Christian Women will pray the rosary on Tuesday at 5:45PM followed by parish prayers at 6PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Gertie was born on September 7, 1919 to George and Bernadine (Kenning) Kiffmeyer in St. Augusta, Minnesota. She married Julius A. Thole on June 8, 1943 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Gertie was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and was active in the Christian Women’s group. She enjoyed spending time quilting, making rosaries for service men, and playing cards, especially cribbage, 500, and Fox. She loved her flowers and gardening as well as being in nature. Gertie was an excellent cook and baker.

She is survived by her children, Alan (Linda) Thole of Rogers; Jane (Arnie) Ergen of Clearwater; Anthony (Caryn) of Clearwater; Joel (Mary) of Onalaska, WI; and John (Pam) of Clearwater; 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.