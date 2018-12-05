German-Inspired Outdoor Christmas Market Set for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A traditional German Christmas event will be held once again in downtown St. Cloud. The city is sponsoring the 6th annual "Weihnachtsmarkt" Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. next to the River's Edge Convention Center.

Weihnachtsmarkt translates from German into "Christmas Market". So you'll see these all over in Germany starting in November and going all the way through Christmas. They are outdoor markets where it's just a community celebration. You traditionally have Gluhwein, which is a hot red wine that's really, really good.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says you'll also be able to buy beer and hot cocoa to drink, and traditional German foods will be sold.

The annual tree lighting will feature the St. John's Boys' Choir.

Various arts and crafts will also be sold.