Germain “Jerry” Peter Dols, 86, Richmond

October 29, 1931 – July 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 27, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Jerry Dols, age 86, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic School gym. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., Friday morning in the church gathering space.

Jerry was born in Stewart, MN to John and Anna (Radermacher) Dols. He married Charlene Metzger on October 9, 1951 in the Immaculate Conception Church in New Munich, MN and they were blessed with six sons. Jerry and his family moved to Richmond, MN where he started his business adventure in 1960 by purchasing the Richmond Creamery. Jerry, having a successful creamery operation for six years and earning many top State Butter making Awards, then decided to take a chance in 1966 and sold the creamery. Without any food and beverage experience, he and his wife bought Tony’s Bar & Café on the Main Street Corner in Richmond. Enter his sons and a lot of good community employees, Jerry started catering the bar and food for weddings and anniversaries all across Stearns County. Finding catering a lot of time and work, Jerry decided to add a banquet room to the back of their building in 1972, and remodeled the kitchen & café, hence the creation of the now landmark Jerry’s Supper Club! Family owned for 36 years, Jerry’s was famous for its great food & great service. Jerry’s Supper Club had a strong local customer base and also became the Horseshoe Lakes resort area vacation hotspot. Jerry bought other supper clubs in the state including The Blue Heron in Cold Spring in 1975. Jerry employed hundreds of high school kids in their 36 years of business and was Richmond’s biggest employer for over 30 years. He was a charter member of the Richmond Lions Club and past president of the Richmond Civic & Commerce. Jerry was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church for almost 50 years. Jerry always believed in promoting the city of Richmond & was on the founding committee in the 1970’s that created the presently known “River Lakes Day Celebration.”

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially golf. During retirement Jerry enjoyed working on the golf course. He was a gentle, soft spoken man, who took care of his family, his friends, his staff and his patrons.

Survivors include his wife; Charlene; sons, Mike (Mar), David (Bonnie), Dan (Linda), Gerard and Paul (Pam); siblings, Florian, Larry, Johnny and Terry; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Greg Dols; and siblings, Ray, Ewald, Rosie, Virgil and Leonard.

Following the funeral luncheon, there will be a gathering of family and friends at Jerry’s Firehouse Grill (formerly Jerry’s Supper Club).