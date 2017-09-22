Geringhoff Manufacturing Planning Expansion, Adding Jobs

ST. CLOUD - Geringhoff Manufacturing wants to add a new product line, and with that some more high paying jobs.

They've been making corn harvest headers for combines since they opened the St. Cloud plant in 2013. Now, they want to add a second assembly line to make draper heads for harvesting smaller grains.

With the drop in the corn markets over the years, the company has done some innovation and diversification into some of the smaller grains, and producing some products that can serve those markets.

St. Cloud Economic Development Director Cathy Mehelich says Geringhoff will create 20 new full-time jobs, with an average wage of $21 an hour.

The company currently has 34 permanent full-time employees in St. Cloud.

Geringhoff is planning to apply for a state grant up to $200,000 through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund to help pay for the project. If they get the grant, they'll start work on the expansion yet this fall.