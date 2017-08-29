Gerard “Jerry” J. Albertine, 68, Rice

January 6, 1949 - August 28, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 6 pm Friday September 1, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jerry Albertine who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be on Saturday at 12 noon at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Visitation will be from 5-6 pm as well as after Mass on Friday and will continue Saturday morning from 8-10 am at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Jerry was born in Newark, NJ to Gerard & Esther (Rozzecci) Albertine. He served his country in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He has worked as an electrician and Journeyman for many years in the St. Cloud and Minneapolis area. He was a member of the local IBEW # 292. Jerry enjoyed spending time on the beach in Florida, walking and fishing from the jettys. He cherished his family and loved spending time with them. He took pleasure in cooking and playing poker. He was a carpenter and enjoyed building anything from houses to furniture. He was very devout and his faith was very important to him.

Survivors include his sons, Jason of Big Lake and Spencer of Rice; Dear friend and mother to Spencer, Marcia Finnerty of St. Joseph and Dan Wetterlund of St. Paul, brother in law, John McCormick, niece Katie and nephew, Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bernadette McCormick.