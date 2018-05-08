Geraldine “Jeri” C. Johnson, 77, Avon

May 29, 1940 – May 6, 2018

Geraldine “Jeri” Catherine Johnson, age 77, Avon, MN, died Sunday, May 6, 2018 at CentraCare Health Melrose Hospital, Melrose, MN.

Per Jeri’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jeri was born May 19, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Paul R. and Alice B. (Herberg) Dordan. She was employed as a secretary for CENEX. Jeri enjoyed riding with Terry, camping, playing cards and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles.

Survivors include her son, Lance Kiley (Lisa Lenger) of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Robert Gray of Avon, MN; sisters, Patricia Hoffman of Harlingen, TX; Deborah Ziebarth of Loretto, MN; and Mary Jo Gray of Minneapolis, MN.