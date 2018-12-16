Geraldine H. Ludwig, 82, Cold Spring

September 28, 1936 – December 14, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Geraldine H. Ludwig, age 82, who died peacefully on Friday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the St. Agnes Parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday (TODAY) at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. The Christian Women and Daughters of Isabella will pray a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

Geraldine was born on September 28, 1936 in Cold Spring, MN to Leo and Rose (Stephanie) Moser. She married Bernard Ludwig on October 20, 1954 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Gerry was a cook and significant part of the success of Jerry’s Supper Club in Richmond. She also worked at Assumption Home for 20 years. Gerry loved to spend time with her family and friends, play bingo, embroider, quilt and play cards.

Survivors include her children, Diann (Bob) Bellmont, Darleen (Roger) Utsch, Doris (Tom) Wendlandt, Donna (Dale) Mackedanz, Dennis (Kathy) Ludwig, Daniel (Connie) Ludwig, Duane (Cherlyn) Ludwig, Della (Royce Solberg), Darren (Jessica) Ludwig; siblings, LeRoy (Ruth) Moser, Duane (Joan) Moser, Lenora (Ray) Hennen, Mary Jane (Gabriel) Hennen; 35 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Bernard (2011); children, David Ludwig, Denae Ludwig, Denise Vogt; siblings Jerome Moser, Wilbert Moser and Genevieve Schmitz.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.