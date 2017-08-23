Geraldene Mae Wakeman, 88, St. Cloud

March 24, 1929 - August 20, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Geraldene Mae Wakeman, age 88, who passed away Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

Geraldene was born March 24, 1929 in Minneapolis to Fred & Mable (Ness) Eiffert. She married Allen Wakeman on Dec. 15, 1953 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Geraldene was a homemaker and a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling, camping, nature, the outdoors, and being on the farm. Geraldene was caring and concerned about others. She was funny and had great one liners.

Geraldene is survived by her husband, Allen of Sauk Rapids; children, Guy (Monica) Wakeman of Zimmerman, Jay (Mary) Wakeman of St. Cloud, Gay Wakeman (Tim Mathwig) of St. Cloud and Joy (Lenny) Fiore of Foley; grandchildren, Eric (Leah) Hoffman, Bridget (Todd) Moore, Derek (Kristina) Wakeman, Amber Wakeman, Loren (Heather) Fiore, Charles Fiore and Andy (Carolyn) Fiore; great grandchildren, Nathan, Nolan, Grace, Madeline, Matthew, Bella and Addison; and her dog, Pepsi. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and the Good Shepherd Senior Community staff for all the loving care given to Geraldene.