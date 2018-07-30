March 31, 1951 – July 29, 2018

Benson Funeral Home

Gerald “Jerry” Marvin Bohm, age 67, St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Redwood Falls, MN, died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN.

Jerry was born March 31, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN to Marvin and Mary (Chervenak) Bohm. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, MN. On June 30, 1979, Jerry was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Cooke in Minneapolis, MN. Jerry was employed by Minnesota State Grain Inspection and was an STS crew leader for Minnesota Department of Corrections in Redwood County, MN. He and his family have lived in Minneapolis, Windom, Redwood Falls and St. Cloud, MN. They also owned a cabin on Lake Shetek. Jerry was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was a DIY master. Jerry could build or fix anything and always had a project going. He enjoyed spending time working in the garage or basement and grilling on the patio.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Bohm of St. Cloud, MN; children, Daryl (Beverly Unsworth) Bohm of St. Cloud, MN; Kyle (Nicky) Bohm of Columbia Heights, MN; Jaclyn (Robert) Knacke of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Joanne (Walter) Horishnyk of Columbia Heights, MN; granddaughter, Amelie Bohm; and niece Sara Horishnyk.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred.