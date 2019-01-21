Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lafore, 49, Foley

January 24, 1969 - January 19, 2019



Funeral Services for Gerald 'Jerry' Lafore, age 49 of Foley will 12 Noon, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home with Rev. Timothy Wittwer presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to Noon Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gerald 'Jerry' William LaFore was born January 24, 1969 in Minneapolis, MN to Basil and Dorothy (Broda) LaFore. He lived in the St. Cloud and Foley area most of his life. Jerry enjoyed fishing, football, game shows and old movies. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons; Gerald, Foley and Marcus (Tianna) of Sartell and brother, Joe (Sheila) of Foley. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew; James, Hannah, Isabel and Lilly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Dorothy and a granddaughter, Kaylee LaFore.