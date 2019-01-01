Gerald “Jerry” Bruce Violet, 77, St. Cloud

August 30th, 1941 - December 31, 2018

Gerald “Jerry” Bruce Violet, age 77, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at Talahi Senior Campus in St. Cloud, MN

A gathering of friends and family, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and of course, ‘JUST CHAT’, Saturday, January 5th at Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. A small luncheon celebration will follow.

Jerry was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 30th, 1941. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1959. Following his graduation from high school, Jerry immediately enlisted in the Us Air force, stationed in Fort Bragg, Texas. Upon being discharged from the military, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Downey, on July 25th 1964 in Virginia. Together they had two daughters.

Jerry pursued his passion for flying by becoming a pilot while still living in Virginia. He also began his sales career at Virginia Roofing. After living in Virginia, Jerry moved back to Minnesota t be closer to family. While in Minnesota, he worked for Lowey Distributors in sales. He also returned to his love for flying by selling single engine aircrafts.

After his time with aircraft sales, he was the operational equipment manager for Telex Communications in Bloomington, from which he retired.

During his retirement, Jerry enjoyed traveling with his wife, tinkering at the cabin, as well as spending time with his three grandchildren and family pets.

Jerry will be most remembered for his ability to find joy in other people’s happiness.

He is survived by his beloved wife Kathy of 54 years; daughters Michele Violet (Tim Hennagir), St. Joseph; Stacey Klaphake (Keith Jacobs) St. Augusta. Jerry is also survived by grandchildren Seth Hennagir, Hollie Hennagir, and Madison Klaphake, as well as nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Archie, mother Flossie, and Dorothy Markuson.