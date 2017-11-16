Gerald “Jerry” A. Wendt, 82, Zimmerman

August 1, 1935 - November 15, 2017

A Funeral Service will be at 7 PM on Monday, November 20, 2017, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, for Gerald “Jerry” A. Wendt who passed away on November 15. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in the Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis, on Tuesday, November 21 at 1:30 PM with full military honors.

Gerald was born to the late George W. and Clarice (Frederickson) Wendt in Minneapolis on August 1, 1935. Gerald graduated from North High School in 1953. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Gerald married Rose Deranian on February 23, 1963, in Minneapolis. He worked as a tool and die maker at Modern Tool, Inc. for over 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Gerald and Rose were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Park, the Lions Club, and the Zimmerman Legion. Jerry enjoyed gambling with pull tabs, gardening, and was widely known to have the best “green thumb” around.

Jerry is survived by his children, Todd (Carol) Wendt of Forest Lake, Andrea Wendt of Brooklyn Center, Tony Wendt of Zimmerman, Vincent (Sheryl) Wendt of Zimmerman; brothers, William (Ila Mae) Wendt of Brooklyn Center, Vernon Wendt of New Hope; granddaughter, Angela Ann Colbeth (Jeff); and great-grand-daughter, Addison Ann Colbeth.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Rose.