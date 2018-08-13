Gerald “Gerry” D. Hovet, 71, St. Cloud

January 18, 1947 – August 11, 2018

Gerald “Gerry” D. Hovet, age 71, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Northland Bible Baptist Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Sauk Centre, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gerry was born January 18, 1947 in Anoka, MN to Thomas Bennet and Mabel Glenora (Merkins) Hovet. He served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969. On October 21, 2000 Gerry married Roxanne Botz in Cambridge, MN. Gerry was employed as a production planner in the manufacturing sector. He was a member of Northland Bible Baptist Church. Gerry enjoyed fishing, puzzles, attending plays, horses, watching and playing sports, playing cards, reading the Bible and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Roxanne Hovet of St. Cloud, MN; son Ben (Jessica) Hovet of Savage, MN; brothers, Clinton (Joan) Hovet of Grand Rapids, MN; Dennis Hovet of Champlin, MN; and two grandchildren, William and Rowan Hovet.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Iona Walburn and Marian Koehler.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.