Gerald George Maurer, 95, St. Cloud

August 18, 1922 - July 21, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell, MN for Gerald George Maurer age 95 a long-time resident of St. Cloud who died on July 21, 2018 at the Country Manor Care Center in Sartell. The Reverend Leroy Maus will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at the Annunciation Parish Cemetery at Mayhew Lake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the Chapel.

Gerald was born on August 18, 1922 the son of Christ and Annie (Hess) Maurer at Mayhew Lake, MN. He grew up on a farm near Mayhew Lake and later moved with his family to St. Cloud. Gerald was inducted into the United States Army on September 25, 1942. He obtained the rank of Tec 5 serving his country in the Aleutian Islands near Alaska. He returned to the St. Cloud area after his honorable discharge on November 17, 1945.

He was united in marriage to Margaret M. Sandkamp on August 21, 1943 at Fort Snelling Chapel in St. Paul, MN. Six children were born to this union. Gerald and Margaret were blessed having celebrated 70 years of marriage in August 2013.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, his wife in 2014, an infant son Leon, one grandson Talon, son-in-law H.T. Heuckendorf, and also three sisters and four brothers.

He is survived by: five children, Michele Heuckendorf of Coon Rapids, MN, David A. Maurer (Fiancée Connie Brannan) of St. Cloud, MN, Aleta Larson of West Bend, WI, Richard (Michelle) Maurer of Elk River, MN, and Jenny (Marv) Wipper of Clear Lake, MN, 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren (also one on the way), and one sister Jean Medeck of Perham, MN, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the kind and caring staff of Country Manor Care Center for their loving care. The family request memorials to Silver Star Post #428 of the American Legion in Waite Park, MN or Country Manor Foundation.