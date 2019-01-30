Georgia Truck Driver Hurt in Morrison County Crash

ROYALTON -- Authorities say high winds may have been a factor in a semi-truck crash on Highway 10 Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, 31-year-old Said Aideed of Georgia was westbound on Highway 10 near Royalton around 10:45 a.m. when a gust of wind blew the semi to the shoulder. Aideed told troopers he may have hit some ice on the shoulder, causing him to lose control, drive off the road and into a grove of trees.

Aideed was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.