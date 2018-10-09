George Emil Kydd, 88, Clear Lake

December 31, 1929 - October 6, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake for George Emil Kydd, age 88, of Clear Lake who died Saturday at Hopkins Health Center. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

George was born December 31, 1929 in Canada to George & Jennie (Lindstrom) Kydd. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1947-1951. He married Barbara Krocak on June 20, 1953 in Minneapolis. The couple lived in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis prior to moving to their home on Briggs Lake. George worked as a Computer Engineer for Unisys, retiring in 1987. He was a very active member of South Santiago Lutheran Church and an avid American Cancer Society volunteer. He was also a member of Briggs Lake Chain Association, Argonauts and was a Sea Scout Leader. George enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, scuba diving and tractors. He was a kind, reliable, brilliant, hardworking, spiritual man who was dedicated to his family.

Survivors include his children, Jakki Lee Kydd-Fidelman (David) of Minneapolis, Michael George (Gloria Ann) Kydd of Becker; sister, Alberta Long of CA; brother, Robert Kydd of CO; grandchildren, Nathan, Gabrielle, Darya, Davida, Jacob, Daniel, Mikayla; great grandchildren, Ruby Lee and Luka George. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barb on March 30, 2016; brother, Arthur Kydd.