George A. Besser, Jr., 90, Sauk Rapids

February 14, 1927 - September 1, 2017

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for George A. Besser, Jr., age 90 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Friday morning. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be private at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca at a later date. Friends and relatives may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday morning.

George A. Besser, Jr. was born on February 14, 1927 to George Sr. and Ida Christian (Bradford) Besser. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Marjorie “Marge” Rosenberg on October 4, 1952. During his lifetime, George and Marge owned and operated a number of businesses including George’s Café in St. Cloud and Foley, the Burger Hut in Sauk Centre, the Honda House in St. Cloud and a Super 8 Motel in Branson, MO. They also farmed near Sauk Rapids. George enjoyed snowmobiling, tractor pulling and collecting antique tractors and antique cars. He especially enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.

George is survived by his loving wife Marge of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughters, Lonnie (Mary) Besser of Sauk Rapids, Loree Besser of Nisswa, Lana (Larry) Bartells of Swanville, Larry (Peggy) Besser of Sauk Rapids and Lorin (Cindy) Besser of Sauk Rapids; ten grandchildren, Tara (Jay) Scranton of South Jordan, UT, Travis (Angie) High of Rice, Shane Besser of Sauk Rapids, Blake (Keturah) Besser of Sauk Rapids, Cole (Kelsey) Besser of Victoria, Robyn (Randy) Kath of Litchfield, William (fiancée Michelle) Besser of Minneapolis, Kacie Besser of Des Moines, IA, Tony (fiancée Kylie) Pozorski of Foley and Connor Besser of Sauk Rapids; and seven great grandchildren, Austin and Cheyenne Besser of Sauk Rapids, Abigale and Ava High of Rice, Ryiett and Royle Kath of Litchfield and Madison Pozorski of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister Georgine and step brothers and sisters.