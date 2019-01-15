THIS IS HOW WE CAN SAY 'THANK YOU' FOR YOUR SERVICE

We all know how expensive it can be to have our children is sports. The cost of each child's equipment, plus fee's and trip expenses...It can really add up.

This can be especially difficult for those who have parents that are serving our country. Our military families could use your help.

All this week, "The United Heroes League" is encouraging people to make donations of cash or gently used youth sports equipment.

DONATE CASH OR YOUR GENTLY USED YOUTH SPORTING EQUIPMENT

You can drop off cash and donations all this week at any area Perkins restaurant through Sunday, January 20th. This includes Perkins in Sartell, Saint Cloud, Buffalo and Waite Park.

BREAKFAST FOR $1.99? HERE'S HOW!

Looking for a great breakfast? Anyone making a donation this week will get a Perkins "Magnificent" breakfast for just $1.99. What a deal! Thank you Perkins! And thank you for your donations to help our military families.