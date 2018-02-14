Gas Siphoned From Multiple Residents Vehicles In Rice
RICE -- Rice authorities are warning you of several gas thefts in the area.
Over the past several months the police department has received a number of calls of gas being stolen out of residents vehicles.
In each report, someone has drilled a hold into the gas tank underneath the vehicle. Police says a majority of these thefts occurred while the vehicles have been parked at area businesses along Main Street.
If anyone has any information about the thefts they are asked to contact the Rice Police Department at 320-393-3280.