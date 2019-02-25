Gary L. Primus, 63, Sartell

September 17, 1955 - February 24, 2019

Private family services will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, followed by public visitation from 4-7:30PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud, for Gary L. Primus, age 63 of Sartell who passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell at a later date.

Gary was born on September 17, 1955 in Sauk Centre to Leander and Lorraine (Hinnenkamp) Primus. He married Terri Lea (Schardin) Primus the “love of his life,” on October 29, 1977 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany. Gary was employed at Nahan Printing for 20+ years, most recently as a color specialist. He lived and breathed golf and was a member of the Territory Golf Club and played in a golf league at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell. Gary was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Terri. He especially enjoyed being with his family. His children and grandchildren brought him extreme pride… as many have heard!

Gary is survived by his children, Tracy (Missy) of Cold Spring, Tim (Lori) of Cold Spring and Beth (Mike) Klaverkamp of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Wyatt & Isaac Primus, Mason, Benjamin, Maggie & Jackson Primus, Mia & Cali Klaverkamp; mother of Avon, Lorraine Primus; brothers and sisters, Tom (Jessie) Primus of Jefferson, CO, Judy (Jeff) Cigelske of Albany and Kevin (Lisa) Primus of Sartell.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Terri Lea Primus (January 17, 2011) and father, Leander Primus.

A special thank you to Dr. Jurgens and staff at the Coborn’s Cancer Center for all of their support through his journey.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Coborn’s Cancer Center.