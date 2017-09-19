Gary Allen Furman, 83, Princeton

March 10, 1934 - September 18, 2017

Gary Allen Furman was born to Howard and Thora Furman in Webster City, Iowa, March 10, 1934. Gary graduated from Webster City High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served his country for four years as an Electronic Technician on vessels in the Pacific, and was deployed to Japan, Hong Kong, and the Aleutian Islands.

Gary married Ruth “Jo” Lande in Duncombe, Iowa, on September 2, 1956. They lived in San Diego, Hawaii, Iowa, and settled in Minnesota to raise their family. For most of his working life, Gary was an Engineer for Honeywell Inc., with a focus on quality engineering.

Gary was an active member of the Princeton Lions Club, inducted February 1987. The hearing, vision, and Liberty Day projects were his passion.

Gary enjoyed many activities including camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and ballroom dancing. Gary was proud of the family he created with the love of his life Jo. He was a wonderful husband, dad, “unk,” and grandpa. He cherished his friendships made over the years, especially the Blue Hill gang. He had a knack for telling great stories and creating memories wherever he went.

Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth (known as Jo); adult children, Amy (Ron) Huebsch of Princeton, John (Julie) Furman of Princeton, and Becky Furman of Minneapolis; sisters, Jane Baldus of Jewell, IA, Gretchen (Joe) Zickefoose of Colorado Springs, CO, Sarah (Irv) Egeland of Ankeny, IA; seven grandchildren, Angela (Jared) Raeker, Peter (Hilary) Tarvin, Lauren Huebsch, Sarah Tarvin, Michael Huebsch, Alex Furman, Scott Furman, and one great-grandchild Joella Raeker.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeff Furman; brother Jimmy Dean Furman; sister Mary Hanke; brothers-in-law, Bill Hanke, Dick Baldus, and Dick Zickefoose.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM on Friday, September 22, 2017, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton. Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 23, 2017, at 11 AM, Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, preceded by a 1 hour visitation from 10-11 AM, lunch follows. Burial Service at 2:00 PM, Blue Mound Cemetery (Galbraith Cemetery) with full Military Honors.