Garage, Truck Destroyed in a Fire in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN -- Fire crews were called to a garage fire Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. at 502 5th Avenue Northeast in St. Stephen.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says crews arrived on scene to find the garage fully engulfed.
Authorities says the garage along with a truck parked in the yard are a total loss.
The owner, 44-year-old Aaron Starz, was not home at the time of the fire.
No one is hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown.