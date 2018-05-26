Garage, Truck Destroyed in a Fire in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN -- Fire crews were called to a garage fire Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. at 502 5th Avenue Northeast in St. Stephen.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says crews arrived on scene to find the garage fully engulfed.

Authorities says the garage along with a truck parked in the yard are a total loss.

The owner, 44-year-old Aaron Starz, was not home at the time of the fire.