BROWERVILLE -- A garage near Browerville was damaged in a fire. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:00 p.m. Monday at a home along Highway 71.

Twenty-six-year-old Kevin Steuck of Long Prairie called 911 and said he spotted the fire as he was driving by and seeing flames coming out of the roof.

The garage is owned by 53-year-old Jeanne Olsen of Browerville. It suffered severe damage. A wood stove appeared to be the cause.