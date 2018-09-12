Future Businesses Going into Sears Space Remain Tight-Lipped

ST. CLOUD -- As anticipation grows for what stores will be moving into the former Sears in St. Cloud, the businesses are not quite ready to make the big reveal.

Construction started last month inside the former Sears location in Crossroads Center. According to the city's building permit for the project, the building is being divided into four spaces.

Darcy Eigen is the general manager of Crossroads Center. She says she's excited to be able to announce the businesses. However, she has to be given the all clear first.

"There are exciting things underway for Crossroads Center, but we are not yet ready to publicly discuss details yet. We share our community’s enthusiasm and will announce as soon as we are able."

Sears closed its doors in January, the space has remained empty since the closure.