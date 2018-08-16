Fur-ternity Leave Lets Minnesota Pet Parents Work From Home

FUR-TERNITY LEAVE: IS IT A REAL THING?

Have a new puppy? Have to go to work? Thinking about how frightened your new bundle of furry joy is going to be for the 8-9 hours of you being gone? Everyday?!

One Minnesota business is changing that. Nina Hale, a company based in Minneapolis, recently implemented "Fur-ternity Leave" for their dedicated employees.

NINA HALE LOVES THOSE PUPS

Nina Hale had several requests for time off because of bringing home their new fur babies, and realized that their dedicated employee's had just as much connection to their furry pet babies as they do their human children. Nina Hale felt that it was a way to implement Fur-terneity Leave as a way to give back to their dedicated employees. It keeps them happy, thus more productive.

Not only do they offer Fur-ternity Leave, many businesses are now incorporating things like "Take your Dog to work" days and offering pet insurance, as people are at all different stages of life, and family can be defined in many different ways; including their fur babies.

